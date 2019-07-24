Flooded routes 3, 146 in Illinois could reopen by weekend

IDOT may be able to reopen parts of Illinois routes 3 and 146 by this weekend as floodwaters continue to recede. The Alexander County Highway Department was able to reopen Grapevine Trail between McClure and Tamms on Monday afternoon. IDOT District 9 chief of operations Keith Miley said at the rate water is draining, crews could start clearing flood debris from parts of Route 3 and Route 146 as early as today or Thursday. Miley said there were still 7 or 8 inches of water over parts of the highways as of Tuesday afternoon. In other areas, where the water has receded will require IDOT to clean the pavement. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.