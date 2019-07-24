Hackathon brings app designers together to develop health-care solutions

Hackers came to the Southeast Missouri State University campus where more than $50,000 in cash prizes were awarded over the weekend at the 2019 Healthcare Hackathon. The event was hosted by Saint Francis Healthcare System and the Marquette Tech District Foundation, which attracted 125 participants from eight states and aimed to encourage collaborative problem-solving using technology. Ashwin Kumar took home the first-place prize of $30,000 for his app allowing health-care providers to remotely monitor patients’ progress by allowing patients to photograph their wounds on a daily basis, which an AI algorithm can analyze to monitor throughout the healing process to determine whether the patient needs to come in for a visit. Kumar said he received great feedback from Saint Francis advisers during the hackathon, and believes partnerships and collaboration are key to getting a product to market, especially in a rural market such as Southeast Missouri. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.