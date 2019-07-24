Missouri House Committee to Hold Wednesday Hearing on Racial Profiling and Civil Asset Forfeiture
A Missouri House committee will hear a testimony today in Clayton about racial profiling and civil asset forfeiture. Ballwin GOP State Representative Shamed Dogan says it’s a continuation of a troubling trend in Missouri.
Dogan says that’s the largest racial disparity in Missouri history. His House Special Committee on Criminal Justice will be hearing a testimony today at the St. Louis County Council chambers in Clayton.