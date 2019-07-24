U.S. 61 in Scott County reduced for paving work

U.S. 61 in Scott County from Highway 77 in Morley to Greer Street near Scott City will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews overlay the roadway and add rumble strips. The work will take place from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily Monday through Aug. 10. All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. You are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.