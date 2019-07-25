Convicted Agent Ordered to Repay Investors

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s Securities Division issued a consent order against Roy Harris Jr. and his companies Orthogistic Labs Inc., Orthogistic LLC and Amniogistic LLC.. From approximately June 2014 to May 2017, Harris solicited at least 25 investors to invest more than $1 million in unregistered stock in his companies. Prior to the investments, Harris failed to disclose to investors that he was convicted of securities fraud, deceptive business practices and felony stealing in 2002; more than $700,000 in judgments; or a federal tax lien of more than $845,000. Harris pled guilty to wire fraud on Feb. 27, 2019, and is currently awaiting sentencing. The consent order bars Harris and his companies from operating unregistered in the state of Missouri. The division also ordered Harris and his companies to pay $779,183 in restitution to the investors and an additional $10,000 to the Investor Education and Protection Fund if restitution is not paid in full within five years.