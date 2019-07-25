Floodwaters delay firefighters in Alexander County

First responders in Alexander County are battling more than just flames when they respond to calls. They have to get through floodwaters first. Crews had to call in back up to help get to a house fire in McClure. It took help from East Cape Girardeau nearly 30 minutes to get to McClure when it normally takes 15. With Route 3 and 146 closed, they had to take the levee road to respond to the call. Thomas Eaves came home Tuesday night to his house up in flames. McClure East Cape Fire Protection District Chief Riley Webb said they got the call just before 11 p.m. Tuesday night, but part of their crew had a delay. Webb said their fire truck holds 2,000 gallons of water which is too much for the levee to handle. The cause of the fire is undetermined.