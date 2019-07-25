Missouri High School Students Will Hold Mock DWI Crash

Students from eleven Missouri schools will participate in a mock DWI crash during the TRACTION – teens taking action to prevent traffic crashes, youth traffic safety leadership training conference in Cape Girardeau today through July 27. Assisting in the mock crash will be Cape Girardeau Fire Department, Cape Girardeau Police Department, Cape County Private Ambulance, Junior Sinn Auto, and Cape County Coroner. The conference is being held at Drury Plaza Hotel and Conference Center. Some of the high schools participating include Perryville, Oran, and Cape Central. They are doing this because from 2016-2018 there were 34 fatal crashes involving a substance impaired driver under 21. Forty-seven people were killed in these crashes. After an initial training session, TRACTION youth create and implement action plans for school and community activities in an effort to reduce unsafe driving habits and the death and serious injury resulting from traffic crashes.