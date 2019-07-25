MO Lawmakers likely to take another chance on sports wagering bill

It won’t be long before bills will be filed for a new legislative session. One topic that will be revived is legalizing sports wagering in Missouri. Last year the US Supreme Court allowed sports-books across the country. Most of the sports-book bills introduced in the 2019 session allow Missouri-based casinos to host online betting. State Senator Denny Hoskins, of Warrensburg, has been working on this issue for three years and says there are still disagreements about casinos paying fees to sports leagues.

Hoskins will refile the bill which uses part the state’s revenue to improve public infrastructure around sports venues to improve the safety and fan experiences.

However, Hoskins is open to compromise to lure sports betting out of Nevada and into Missouri. The session begins in January.