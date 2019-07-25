REAL ID raises confusion

Many Missourians still have questions about the new Real ID driver’s licenses four months after the state first began issuing them. License bureau operator Gina Raffety said that it’s confusing. Some people mistakenly thought the new identification cards must be obtained starting this October. The new licenses will be required under federal law to board planes and enter some federally controlled buildings starting October 1, 2020, unless individuals possess passports. Raffety says Real ID licenses cost the same as regular driver’s licenses. Congress passed the Real ID Act in 2005 following 9/11 after the FBI determined the hijackers had obtained valid identification cards from various states. Real ID licenses require proof of identity, lawful status in the United States, Social Security numbers and state residency. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.