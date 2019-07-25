Thursday, July 25th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Chicago tourist who was angry she didn’t have a FastPass to Tower of Terror ended up punching a Disney World cast member in the face and began pushing buttons, which the employee warned could have affected the ride.

The attack began in the evening of July 13th when the Chicago woman and her group were upset their FastPasses weren’t valid for the popular ride at Tower of Terror that often draws a long wait at Hollywood Studios.

On her podium phone, the worker called for a supervisor to request security. That’s when the Chicago woman “began pushing buttons on her ride podium.” The Disney worker asked the Chicago woman to stop and when she was ignored, she pushed the tourist’s hand away from the buttons. She then got punched in the face.

The woman and her group left Tower of Terror as the worker spoke with security. But they were soon found by security. Luckily for the perpetrator, the Disney worker didn’t want to press charges.