What’s the average federal payout for central Missouri tornado victims?

The federal payout for victims of the Jefferson City area’s tornado in May could reach several thousands of dollars. The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Nikki Gaskins says the maximum funding from the federal government can be as much as $30,000, but most victims pocket about $4,000 to $5,000. She says inspectors are going door to door in the areas of Cole County hit the hardest.

An assistance center has also opened in the Cole County Emergency Management building in central Missouri’s Jefferson City.