Friday, July 26th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

According to reports, a Florida firefighter has been arrested for allegedly setting up secret cameras inside air vents to watch his female roommate in her bedroom and bathroom.

38-year-old Steven Brandenberger, who worked for the Orange County Fire Rescue and installs home theaters on the side, was busted on charges of eavesdropping, illegal interception of oral communication, and sex offense video voyeurism of a victim over 19 years of age.

The victim had paid rent to live in Brandenberg’s home since 2013. She contacted the police after her friend asked to use her bathroom and found a camera in an air vent there. By the time the victim went to check the camera, it had already been removed — but she found a drilled hole with several wires pushed into it, leading to the attic.

She also discovered a microphone and a small camera that she disconnected and handed over to authorities for evidence. Brandenberger is being held without bail at the Seminole County Jail.

