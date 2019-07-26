Paducah man convicted of sexually abusing a girl

The Paducah Police Department said a McCracken County jury found 39-year-old Rashod Jackson guilty of first degree rape, sodomy, and sexual abuse of a minor under 12 years old. Police said Jackson had been sexually assaulting a girl for several years. In 2017, the victim, who was 11-years-old at the time, told her mother that Jackson had been sexually assaulting her. She told the police that the abuse had been happening since she was in first grade. Jackson was sentenced to 20 years for rape, 20 years for sodomy, and 5 years for sexual abuse of a minor.