Trading Post – July 27

Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237

————-

Air compressors

Wood burning stoves

Various tools – ph #: 326-0985

————-

Marlin .22 rifle – w/magazine – $190

Buying: acoustic guitar – ph #: 282-2268

————-

Tama Superstar drum set – $1,200

Drum equipment

Road case – $120 – ph #: 573-334-6543

————-

Bowflex Extreme – $150

‘94 Chevy S-10 Blazer – $2,200 – ph #: 573-382-1711

————-

Used brick – 15 cents

Kitchen cabinets

Rough cut lumber

For Rent:  pasture land between Cape & Dutchtown – ph #: 573-200-0611

————-

Electric hand drills

Skil saw

Set of ice cream chairs – ph #: 204-3914

————-

Sar 9mm pistol – w/holster – $250 – ph #: 573-887-3013

————-

Kenmore washer – $300 – ph #: 450-2207

————-

3 bedroom mobile home – near Blodget – $15,000 – ph #: 318-4000

————-

250 Honda Rebel

Various engines

Buying: camper – ph #: 421-5385

————-

John Deere riding mower

Buying:  push mower – ph #: 573-450-5401

————-

Teachers’ Garage Sale – 2547 Masters – Cape G.

