Farmers Surrender Fourth Amendment Rights When Driving Their Own Trucks

A three-judge panel of the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Friday that a person surrenders their Fourth Amendment protections against unreasonable searches and seizures simply by getting behind the wheel of any vehicle the state defines as a “commercial vehicle”, which applies to farmers who use farm trucks to transport their own property. One afternoon, as Ron Calzone of Maries County was driving his large farm truck to get gravel for his daughter’s chicken coop, a highway patrol officer stopped him and demanded permission to inspect the vehicle. The officer acknowledged that he had not observed Calzone violating any laws, but identified a Missouri statute that allows highway patrol officers to stop and inspect almost any vehicle at any time and at any place along the state’s highways or interstates, “with or without probable cause” to believe that any law has been violated. Calzone sued, arguing that the Fourth Amendment prohibits unreasonable searches and seizures, and that a search and seizure is necessarily unreasonable where no wrongdoing is suspected. Calzone’s truck is registered as a farm vehicle.