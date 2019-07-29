Islamic Center, Cape School District to offer back-to-school support

To help alleviate back-to-school struggles families may encounter this time of year, Cape Girardeau public schools and The Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau are gearing up for free community events providing immunizations, haircuts, food and school supplies. The Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau’s Backpack Giveaway will begin at 4 p.m. August 2. Cape Girardeau School District’s Back-to-School Kickoff will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. August 5 at the Central Junior High School Tiger Field House. Free immunizations and food also will be available. The event partners with United Way of Southeast Missouri, Salvation Army, ABC TODAY, The Urban Kids Project and Missouri Care. The Islamic Center partners with ICNA Relief. ICNA Relief, headquartered in New York, provides a nationwide network of shelters, food pantries, health clinics, skill development programs, and disaster relief and refugee services. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.