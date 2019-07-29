Monday, July 29th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Angered with the way her boyfriend “cut the meat and potatoes for their dinner,” a Florida Woman punched her beau in the face and then spit at him, according to a police report detailing the alleged domestic battery.

55-year-old Kimberly Jean Carroll was arrested last night following a confrontation in the Ellenton residence she shares with the victim. Cops described Carroll as the man’s “live in girlfriend of five years.”

When sheriff’s deputies responded to the couple’s home, the victim reported that Carroll was “arguing with him about how he cut the meat and potatoes for their dinner.” The verbal dispute turned physical when Carroll “struck the victim in the face with a closed fist one time.”

The victim, who declined medical treatment, told police that he did not want Carroll to be arrested and declined to prepare an affidavit describing the incident. Carroll was indeed arrested on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge and booked into county jail.