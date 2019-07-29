Special prosecutor will not seek charges after Stoddard County election investigation

A special prosecutor will not seek charges against Stoddard County Clerk Cecil Weeks following an investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol into whether the April 2 municipal election was fraudulently certified. Weeks was accused by a former deputy clerk of certifying the election after being informed two unregistered voters cast ballots in Dexter, Missouri’s Ward 2. The complaint also cited an issue with absentee ballots during the election, which included a Dexter School Board race decided by three votes. The highway patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control presented a report to Butler County Prosecuting Attorney Kacey Proctor after a three-month investigation. Former Deputy Clerk Ginger McCoy also filed suit in May against Stoddard County and Weeks for wrongfully terminating her for questioning irregularities in the election. A charge of discrimination was filed in May by McCoy with the Missouri Commission on Human Rights and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. In it, she alleged sexual harassment and a hostile work environment.