With receding floodwaters, Southern Illinois residents begin cleanup

Following Friday’s re-opening of Illinois Route 146 and Route 3, and with the remainder of Route 3 expected to reopen by the middle of the week, motorists may be able to return to their normal commutes after over a month of road closures. The flood’s aftermath leaves Southern Illinois residents awaiting an evaluation from state officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The evaluations will then advance through the agency to determine whether the flood damages meet FEMA requirements for relief. Members of the National Guard continued with the removal of sandbags in East Cape Girardeau. Spark Ministries in McClure has taken on the role of distributing whatever relief materials they can to those affected by the flooding, and the agency holds relief meals every Sunday. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.