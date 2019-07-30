Two killed in Arkansas car accident

An Essex man and a Jackson man were killed in an accident Saturday night just outside Cave City, Arkansas. The Arkansas Highway Patrol said a vehicle driven by 59-year-old Daniel Petty of Essex was traveling southbound on Highway 167, south of Cave City, when his vehicle drove left of the center line, crossing a turn lane and both northbound lanes. Petty’s vehicle ran head-on into a vehicle traveling northbound, driven by 33-year-old Drew Grant of Jackson. Both Petty and Grant were killed in the accident while passengers in both vehicles suffered injuries. 59-year-old Kathy Tanner of Newport, 29-year-old Stephanie Grant of Jackson, and a 2-year-old child were taken to UAMS in Little Rock and White River Medical Center in Batesville.