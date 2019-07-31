Apply by July 31 to Fill Ward 3 Vacancy

Today is the last day to apply for the temporary City Council position open in Ward 3. You have until 5 p.m. to turn the application into the City Clerk’s Office. This is a temporary position appointed by the City Council until the next general election in 2020. Applicants will be invited to the public “Applicant Introduction and Question” session during the Council meeting on August 5th at 5 p.m. The temporary Ward 3 Council Representative is expected to be appointed at the August 19th Council meeting. If you have questions about the application or process, you can call 573-339-6320 or email cityclerk@cityofcape.org.