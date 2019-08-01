Bollinger County man receives prison sentence in sodomy, rape case
A Bollinger County man has been sentenced
to 38 years in prison for sodomy, rape and molestation of a minor. On
March 27, a Wayne County jury convicted 30-year-old Daniel Martin of one count
of statutory rape, one count of attempted statutory rape, three counts of
statutory sodomy, one count of attempted statutory sodomy and three counts of
child molestation. Martin sexually
abused a 12-year-old girl for several months at a home in Bollinger County. The
victim told her mom about the abuse and her mom immediately called the
Bollinger County Sheriff’s department.