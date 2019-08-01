Cape PD seeking assistance clarification

Cape PD would like to clarify their search for a white pick-up truck. On Tuesday morning, Zaxby’s had been robbed and the suspect was believed to be driving a white car. The truck they are looking for, stopped behind the suspect vehicle on I-55 northbound, just north of the Bloomfield overpass. The driver of this truck was offering assistance to the suspect vehicle, who had the hood and trunk raised. The driver of the truck is thought to be a Good Samaritan who attempted to offer aid and is not considered a suspect in this matter. The Cape Girardeau Police Department is seeking any information that the driver of this truck could provide as a witness only.