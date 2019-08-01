“Cobalt Mine” in Fredericktown the focus of EPA Administrator recognition event
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) commemorated the 20th anniversary of the Superfund Redevelopment Initiative (SRI) at the Madison Mine/Anschutz Mine, or “Cobalt Mine,” in Fredericktown yesterday. In 2018, Missouri Mining Inc. (MMI) purchased the mine with a pledge to clean up and restore mining operations to extract cobalt, which could result in a significant positive impact on the local economy. In 2019, Missouri Cobalt LLC, a company affiliated with MMI, constructed a mine tailings processing facility to recover metals from existing mine waste, creating 30 full-time jobs. Reprocessing the tailings produces valuable metals concentrates, including cobalt, a rare earth mineral, while reducing the toxicity and volume of the mine wastes. Over the last few years, as part of the Superfund Task Force work, EPA developed a nationwide list of Superfund National Priorities List sites with the greatest expected redevelopment potential. The list helps promote a renewed focus on accelerating work and progress at all Superfund sites, while working to successfully return sites to productive use after cleanup is completed.