MDC announces new state record for black bullhead catfish

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) congratulates Cody Sparkman of Perryville for holding the state record for black bullhead catfish. Sparkman caught a 2-pound, 13-ounce fish on a farm pond in Perry County July 21 using a jug line. The previous record was a 2-pound, 4-ounce fish caught in 2010 in Cass County. The fish’s weight was verified on an MDC scale in Perry County. This makes the eighth state-record fish caught in 2019. Sparkman caught the fish using chicken liver. Bullhead, such as black, brown, and yellow, are non-game fish and may be caught and kept.