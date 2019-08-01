NRCS Providing Emergency Assistance for Flood Damage in 68 Missouri Counties

Sponsors representing segments of state government have until September 3 to apply for financial and technical assistance to repair flood damage in 68 Missouri counties. This assistance is available through the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) Emergency Watershed Protection Program (EWPP). NRCS State Conservationist J.R. Flores is making NRCS financial and technical assistance available to local sponsors for stabilizing and restoring eligible streams, drainage systems and flood-control structures. EWPP provides financial and technical assistance for levee repair, logjam removal, sediment removal from drainage ditches, and stream-bank stabilization near roads, bridges and buildings. An EWPP project must have a local sponsor that is a legal subdivision of state government, such as cities, counties, levee districts and drainage districts. Sponsors must submit applications for assistance to NRCS by September 3, 2019.