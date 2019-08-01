PCMH Auxiliary Donates Treadmill to Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation Department

Perry County Memorial Hospital (PCMH) Auxiliary has donated $5,999 in support of the Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation Department to replace outdated equipment. Funds will be used to purchase a TRUE 650 treadmill that will be utilized by the Respiratory and Cardiopulmonary Rehab departments. The PCMH Auxiliary is dedicated to enhancing patient care through community fundraisers. The PCMH Auxiliary raises funds in support of purchases throughout the year with various fundraisers such as bake sales, jewelry sales, and sales featuring sheets, scrubs, shoes, and more. Profits from the gift shop and Medi-Alert program also contribute to the funds used to make like contributions. For more information on joining the PCMH Auxiliary, contact Volunteer Manager, Jessica Krauss at (573) 768-3488.