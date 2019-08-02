MDC asks public to avoid Headwaters Access during construction

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) cautions you that Headwaters Access off S. Kingshighway is unsafe while construction continues and is closed to public use. Headwaters Access will remain closed until construction is complete. You are advised to seek alternative locations until this project is complete. Construction began in September of 2018, but was stalled because of flooding in the area. MDC’s area manager for Headwaters Access, Jennifer Behnken, said since floodwaters have started receding, people have attempted to use the area, which is unsafe. If the Mississippi River continues to fall, construction will resume, but the timeline is unknown. Once construction is complete, the area will have an expanded parking lot with 33 parking spaces and easier traffic flow design for pulling boats in and out of the area.