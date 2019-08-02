Sikeston DPS investigate weekend shooting

Sikeston DPS officers were called to the area of William and Lanning Streets on Sunday morning around 3:00am in reference to a large group of people and shots fired. Officers saw around 40 cars in the area and about 100 people hanging around a possible party. Officers found several bullet casings, two guns and one car that had blood on it. Police learned later that two people were hit by gunfire and transported to hospital by a private vehicle. Both victims had noncritical injuries. Police spoke with the victims received information from them, and are continuing to investigate the incident. If you have any information, contact Sikeston DPS at 573-471-4711 or Crime stoppers hotline at 573-471-1500. All tips can remain anonymous.