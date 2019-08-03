Trading Post – August 3

Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237

Tama Superstar drum set – $1,200

Drum equipment

Road case – $120 – ph #: 573-334-6543

Used brick – 15 cents

Kitchen cabinets

Rough cut lumber

For Rent:  pasture land between Cape & Dutchtown – ph #: 573-200-0611

3 bedroom mobile home – County Road 427 near Blodget – $15,000 – ph #: 318-4000

Satellite dish – FREE – ph #: 573-820-6539

Recliner

Set of ice cream chairs

Electric drills  – ph #: 204-3914

9mm SAR pistol – $250

Guitar case – $25 – ph #: 573-318-4740

Buying:  telephone poles/railroad ties

Buying: concrete blocks

Buying:  fencing – ph #: 573-450-5401

Craftsman riding mower – $575

John Deere riding mower – $475 – ph #: 334-1757

‘97 Chevy Silverado – $400 – ph #: 573-703-4351

Yard Sale – 4850 Newberry Court – near Jackson

Alaska Malamute puppies – $375 each – ph #: 573-270-0490

Marlin 22 rifle – $180

Rainier guitar – $350 – ph #: 282-2268

