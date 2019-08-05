2019 Missouri State Fair Opens Thursday

More than $8 million in new upgrades and repairs to the Missouri State Fairgrounds in Sedalia have been approved by state lawmakers. State Fair Director Mark Wolfe is thanking lawmakers for approving Governor Mike Parson’s recommendation, saying the improvements are needed.

Wolfe says he’s hopeful all of those improvements can be done by the 2020 fair. 2019 facility improvements and upgrades include a new ticket booth at the Centennial entrance and the remodeling of the Charolais barn. The 2019 State Fair opens Thursday.