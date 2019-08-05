Kansas Governor Kelly Signs Legislation Aimed at Ending Border War between Missouri and Kansas

The Kansas governor has signed an executive order that is aimed at ending the economic “border war” between Missouri and Kansas. Governor Laura Kelly signed it on Friday in Topeka. Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed legislation into law in June, aimed at ending the border war. Missouri’s bill restricts incentives to companies moving from Kansas to Missouri’s Cass, Clay, Jackson and Platte counties.

The Kansas City-based Hall Family Foundation says more than 10,000 jobs moved between Missouri and Kansas in the past decade, with an incentive cost of $330 million. The jobs all moved in the Kansas City region.