Medical marijuana facility applications open

Facilities can apply for medical marijuana licenses in Missouri until the end of the day August 17th. It may seem like a small window of time, but about 600 have already pre-applied, with more to come. The state health department is using what’s called a blind scorer- stripping applications of identifying information. Jack Cardetti of the new state medical cannabis trade association, or MO-CANN, praises that approach.

DHSS plans to license 60 cultivation facilities, 192 dispensaries, 86 infused product makers, and 10 test labs beginning December 31st.