Old Town Cape, Inc. Board of Directors Vote to Support the Capital Improvement Sales Tax (CIST)

The Old Town Cape, Inc. Board of Directors voted to support the upcoming City of Cape Girardeau’s Capital Improvement Sales Tax renewal on the August 6th ballot. The Board was supportive of saving the Common Pleas Courthouse and Annex and utilizing it for City Hall by adding accessibility and security components. These buildings are owned by the City and are at risk without a feasible plan to use them. The Board says that the other projects included in the tax renewal are vital to our community and to our ability to attract new business. They said the water, streets, and airport improvements will provide the infrastructure to make Cape Girardeau a better place to live and more attractive place to do business. The Board voted to endorse the renewal of the tax and to encourage citizens to vote yes on this renewal on August 6.