Cape airport lands $600,000 in federal aid

The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport has received $600,000 in federal grant money to help fund improvements, which is a result of a new federal law. City officials hope to land more federal dollars for air service in the coming fiscal years. Cities like Cape Girardeau in the past qualified for $150,000 a year in federal money for airport improvements. Cape Girardeau’s airport and other small airports had to have annual passenger boardings of at least 10,000 to secure a greater amount of federal funding. A new law allows airports to receive $600,000 grants if they have at least 8,000 passenger boardings in a calendar year. The local airport had 8,891 passenger boardings in 2018, allowing it to receive the new grant money in the current fiscal year running through June 30, 2020. City officials are projecting that federal aid over the next several years, along with city tax dollars, could finance major airport improvements, including a new terminal. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.