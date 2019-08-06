Doniphan PD Traffic Changes

With the new school year approaching, the Doniphan Police Department has announced changes to the flow of school traffic in the afternoons. Parents are being asked not to line up before 2:45 pm and to stay in the northbound lane of Vine Street. Police officials say the change is to allow residents who live on Vine Street access to their homes and for emergency vehicles to be able to get through when needed. For more information, you can go the Doniphan Police Department Facebook page.