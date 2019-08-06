East Main/Shawnee Blvd. roundabout construction delayed

Construction of Jackson’s second roundabout may have to wait more than a year until after MoDOT builds the diverging diamond interchange at the intersection of Interstate 55 and U.S. 61 between Cape Girardeau and Jackson. Jackson officials had hoped a planned roundabout at the intersection of East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard could be built by March or April, before MoDOT starts its project to replace the interstate bridges and redesign the Center Junction interchange. MoDOT wants to begin work at Center Junction in March or April. Winter weather will probably delay the roundabout project. The consensus among the Jackson Board of Alderman was it would probably be wise to delay the roundabout work until MoDOT completes the divergent diamond interchange. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.