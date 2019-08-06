Portions of South Shawnee, West Washington closed in Jackson

A couple Jackson streets are temporarily closed this week. South Shawnee Boulevard between Old Cape Road and East Jackson Boulevard closed Monday for the city’s water main replacement project. West Washington Street will be closed to all traffic between Court Street and North Missouri Street starting at 7 a.m. today for the installation and connection of a sanitary sewer line at the new Cape Girardeau County Courthouse. Detour signs have been set up along both streets, which are expected to reopen by late Thursday afternoon. This information comes from the Southeast Missourian.