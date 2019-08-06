Sikeston DPS investigates a stabbing of two 18 year old victims

Sikeston DPS was called to Missouri Delta Medical Center on Saturday for two women with knife wounds. Officers responded to find two sisters with wounds resulting from an assault that occurred on Benton Street in Sikeston. The two sisters had been feuding with 18-year-old Jeanesha Horton. An argument began between the three females. Horton allegedly retrieved a kitchen knife at some point during this incident and assaulted both sisters. One sister received a cut to her right cheek and top of her head while the other was left with a cut to the arm near the elbow. Both victims were treated and released. Horton was found and taken into custody. After investigating, Horton was charged with two counts of first degree assault. Her bond is set at $100,000.