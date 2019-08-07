Stolen UTV – Police ask for your help

On August 6th officers responded to an address in the 500 block of South B St in response to a tip that a stolen UTV may be found on the property. Officers subsequently located a UTV on the property which had been stolen on August 3rd from a construction site on South 11th St. Officers also located a stolen mower . The Poplar Bluff Police Department is currently seeking the whereabouts of Craig Randolph in connection to the thefts. If you know where he is please contact the Poplar Bluff Police Department at 573-785-5776.