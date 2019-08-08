Poplar Bluff voters support Highway 67 four-lane project

Poplar Bluff residents supported a measure to four-lane Highway 67 south. It expands the scope of an original one-half cent sales tax approved in 2005 to four-lane Highway 67 north to Fredericktown. The new project will include 12 miles south to the Arkansas state line, built to interstate standards. The Highway 67 north project will be paid for in March 2020, but the sales tax will run until 2035. The four lane effort has been discussed in association with efforts to complete an Interstate 57 connection between Sikeston and Little Rock, Arkansas.