Thursday, August 8th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

According to court records, the Indiana man who accidentally shot himself in the penis with an unlicensed handgun has pleaded guilty to a weapons charge for which he was sentenced to sixty days in jail.

47-year-old Mark Anthony Jones was arrested in late-February after the Hi-Point 9mm handgun he was carrying in his waistband discharged as he was walking on a street in Marion.

Jones told cops that when the gun “began to slip,” he “reached down to adjust the firearm,” which then discharged. Police reported that, “The bullet entered just above his penis and exited his scrotum.”

Jones, who was charged with carrying an unlicensed handgun, pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor count during an August 1st court appearance. A Marion City Court judge then sentenced Jones to sixty days in the county jail.