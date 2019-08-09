Airport improvement plans in holding pattern

Construction of a new terminal and control tower at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport isn’t ready to take off yet despite voter approval of a sales tax to help fund the projects. The projects have to be coordinated with the Federal Aviation Administration, which may want the city to undertake other airport improvements first. The airport terminal and tower projects are expected to cost $6.8 million with city officials expecting to receive $2.5 million in federal grants to put toward the project. City officials are looking to buy 50 acres northwest of the airport as a site for the new terminal. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.