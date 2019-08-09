Cape FD warns of dangers of swimming in river after photo gallery stirs outcry

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department reminds you that swimming in the Mississippi River is not safe. A Southeast Missourian photo gallery posted Tuesday night of children swimming at Cape Girardeau’s riverfront park area sparked a strong response about the dangers of swimming in the river. The parents were in close proximity of the children. It isn’t illegal to swim in the river, but the current makes it dangerous, along with several other factors. There are no signs along the riverfront park warning people not to swim. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.