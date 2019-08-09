FDA notifies four companies to remove 44 flavored e-liquid and hookah tobacco products

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued warning letters notifying four companies that 44 flavored e-liquid and hookah tobacco products do not have the required marketing authorization and can’t be legally sold in the US. The products subject to the warning letters were introduced or modified after August 8, 2016. The companies that received letter are Mighty Vapors LLC doing business as Ovo Manufacturing & Distribution, Liquid Labs USA LLC doing business as Likido Labs USA, V8P Juice International LLC, and Hookah Imports Inc. The FDA has requested responses from each of the four companies within 15 working days on how they intend to address the agency’s concerns.