The federal government has denied disaster aid to residents in 19 Missouri counties, including Cape Girardeau. Alisa Nelson reports.

The 19 counties are Adair, Barton, Cape Girardeau, Christian, Clark, Cooper, Dallas, Douglas, Gasconade, Grundy, Harrison, Hickory, Howard, Laclede, Macon, Marion, Polk, Ste. Genevieve, and St. Louis.