ILGOP Chairman Tim Schneider Statement on Possible Commutation of Blagojevich Sentence

Illinois GOP Chairman Tim Schneider made a statement today about the possible commutation of Rod Blagojevich’s sentence. Chairman Schneider said, “In a state where corrupt, machine-style politics is still all too common, it’s important that those found guilty serve their prison sentence in its entirety. Rod Blagojevich is certainly no exception. The former Governor’s proven record of corruption is a stain upon Illinois and its citizens. We must stand up and send the message that corruption will not be tolerated in Illinois.”