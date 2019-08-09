Man taken into custody in connection to fatal shooting in Butler County

A Poplar Bluff man was taken into custody in connection to a fatal shooting in Butler County. The shooting happened Wednesday evening on County Road 476. The deceased was identified as 36-year-old Katrina Suiter, of Poplar Bluff. Reports say Suiter was shot in the face, and the suspect said she was waving a gun when it went off. The suspect is 46-year-old Michael Choate. The results of the autopsy contradicts what Choate said. More details will be released once the investigation is over.