Parents reminded to teach their kids about traffic safety

School will be starting soon for students across Southeast Missouri and MoDot is asking parents to speak with their kids about bus stop safety and traffic safety rules. Kids should always stay in sight of the bus driver. Assume drivers cannot see you and never walk behind a school bus. Use sidewalks where available. If you must walk in the street, walk single file facing traffic. Avoid using cellphones, ear buds, and hand-held games while walking to school so you don’t become distracted.