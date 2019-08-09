Poplar Bluff police looking for upskirt photo suspect

The Poplar Bluff police are looking for a man accused of taking inappropriate photos of women that were recently shopping at Walmart. A man had been seen coming up behind women and placing his cellphone between their legs, without their knowledge. One customer that this happened to was a minor. The police obtained the Walmart surveillance videos of the incident. The police were able to identify the vehicle the suspect left in. The suspect and owner of the car was then identified as John Turner, but he has not been found. If you have any information on where Turner is, please call the Poplar Bluff Police Department at 573-785-5776.